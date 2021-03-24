The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild VR Mod Video Shows A Different Perspective

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a highly beloved Nintendo adventure that gave players a stunning open-world to explore. The art style and design of the latest Zelda game are incredible, but what if it could be experienced differently? That's what one fan showed off when he shared a YouTube video detailing exactly how a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild VR game could look.

In a video from YouTuber Brian Tate, the first-person VR experience is thoroughly explored, first arriving on a beach. Beginning on the ocean's edge, the footage continues through different locations to show off this more immersive form of seeing everything Breath of the Wild has to offer. Visually it's stunning. The lighting remains gorgeous, and the delicate art style still looks effortless. There's just one big problem: This fan-made VR mod isn't stable; the shaking screen can be seen from a mile away.

The dicey frame aside, the YouTuber did add that this was simply a quick test with the group making this mod to show off the overall experience. Stabilization could be in the works, but he did mention that this project is still in its infancy.

Shakiness aside, this is a really ambitious project, especially when factoring in motion capabilities. While the team working on this mod (including Etra and MelonSpeedruns) said they are interested in full motion controls for this project, that doesn't fall in line with the current goals for this mod how it's coming together. Instead, Tate added that they "may go with a method that uses similar controls to the Wii (and soon Switch) Skyward Sword where gestures with your VR controller cause different swings. If we rendered the game sword in the player's hand while in first person (outside of the game engine), it might work [and] feel like your holding the sword (and can be usable, because when you swing it, it causes the swing gesture to happen in the game, doing enemy damage). We'll see!"

For those interested in if this mod experience is just in one camera angle, Tate mentioned that this VR take features the ability to toggle in and out of first and third-person perspectives.

This Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild VR game is made possible by a Wii U emulation of the Nintendo title. It's not quite ready yet, but Tate does promise more updates in the future.

[Source: YouTube via Nintendo Life, GameRant]