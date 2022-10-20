Watch The Resident Evil Presentation With Game Informer

Wouldn't you know it, after remaking Resident Evil 1, 2, and even 3, Capcom is also remaking Resident Evil 4. So, let's look at it!

We're streaming our live reactions to tonight's Resident Evil Showcase, which alongside a look at Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, will premier new information about the new old game. We'll go live a few minutes before the presentation on our Twitch channel. Look for us at 4:45 p.m. Central Time (5:45 p.m. ET/2:45 p.m. PT). See you then!

"They told me that the classics never go out of style but, they do, they do. Somehow baby, I never thought that we do too."