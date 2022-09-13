This Is My Last Week At Game Informer

I never thought I would write these words: I'm leaving Game Informer.

For nearly 30 years, I looked forward to each workday, eager to see what game news would break, what I would be writing about, and on the best days, what I would be playing. In the time it took to create 330 monthly magazines, I was privileged to work alongside some of the most talented and amazing people I've ever met. For a kid who couldn’t get enough of video games growing up, I was living a dream. I knew how lucky I was and never took it for granted. I worked hard. I wanted Game Informer to be the place to go to celebrate games. I think we accomplished that tenfold and have created an outlet unlike any other.

In the weeks ahead, I’ll transition from writing game news to creating it. I’m entering the world of game development and publishing at a well-known North American studio. I can't say where I am heading yet, but you don't have to wait long, as I will reveal my destination next week. I always wanted to make a game, and I now get the chance to see what development is all about and will hopefully contribute to the process in meaningful ways. I’m terrified of entering a new line of work, but I couldn’t be more excited as I’m about to live another dream. I hope this one lasts just as long as my writing career and is equally as rewarding as my time at Game Informer was.

I'm proud of what I accomplished as a writer, but I will mostly remember the people I worked with. I couldn't ask for a better team. We were (and always will be) family. We celebrated games together as much as we celebrated our lives.

Game Informer will continue to be an incredible outlet for games, and I’m already seeing an exciting future unfold under the guidance of my friend Matt Miller (your new editor-in-chief). Game Informer's collective love of video games cannot be understated. It's one of the things I will miss the most as I depart. The staff knows why games are special. We celebrated them every day through our writing and videos.

To the millions of Game Informer subscribers and readers on this ride with me, thank you for taking a chance on me and making me feel like I belonged here. I had the time of my life writing reviews, reflecting on the games of yesteryear on Replay, and meeting you in person at trade shows. To the game developers and publishers I worked with, I owe you just as big of a “thank you” for recognizing that Game Informer matters. An even bigger “thank you” is deserved for tolerating Andy McNamara and me in meetings. We were professionals; we just didn’t look or act the part.

This isn't goodbye. Not even close. Our next "hello" will just be a little different. I still want to talk about games and play them late into the night with anyone. I can't wait for my next chapter to begin, and I can't wait to get the next issue of Game Informer in my mailbox.

Keep gaming, everyone, and use me as an example of how dreams can come true. If you have passion and truly chase a dream, it can become the life you always wanted. I’m living proof of that.

Thank you for all the support! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!!!

All the best,

Reiner