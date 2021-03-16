Fortnite Season 6 is here, and brings with it a return to primitive life, animals, and even Lara Croft. With each new season and each new week, there are more challenges added. For those itching to get a golden llama, here's where you can find the Golden Artifacts near The Spire to knock something off of that 'ol to-do list.

Fortnite Season 6: Where To Find Golden Artifacts Near The Spire

Unlike other challenges, this one is fairly straightforward because all three artifacts can be found near The Spire. The downside is that this is the only place to find the artifacts, which means that it's going to be a hot zone for other players. Keep that head on a swivel, because I can attest to the fact that it is swarming with enemy players and I died way more than I'm going to admit.

For reference, this is where you are going to be aiming for. I recommend dropping not immediately in the vicinity unless you've got those Pro Gamer Moves™:

Now that you're at The Spire, there are three artifacts to look out for. Here's where you need to go:

For one of the artifacts, go to the bottom of staircase that leads right up into The Spire. There, you'll find a wall at the bottom; look behind it, and you'll spot a golden llama.

Another artifact will be found on the first story of a house just below where you see the "I" in this location. Go there, and you'll see a glowing Kit statue. You'll know it when you see it; you can't miss the blue glow.

The final artifact will be located in the marketplace area in the vicinity when headings towards The Spire. You'll see fruit stands. Head to the stalls that are against the rocky base. You'll find the third artifact there alongside the stands with red banners.

The below images are a better representation of the locations you'll encounter when tracking these down:

Other Fortnite Season 6 challenges include:

Investigate an anomaly detected at Lazy Lake

Craft a Hunter's Cloak

Collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, or tractors

Craft mechanical weapons using mechanical parts and a makeshift weapon

Hunt wildlife

Legendary Challenge – Craft 3 items

To learn more about what the new season has to offer, including the newly added single-player experience and wildlife you will need to hunt, you can check out our previous breakdown here.

Thoughts on Fortnite Season 6 and the return of a less technology-dependent setting? What other cool crossovers would you like to see happen with Teen Titans and Tomb Raider now in the mix? Sound off with those hottest of hot takes in the comment section below!