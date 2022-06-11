Learn Japanese With This New Photography Game

Announced during Guerilla Collective's livestream, Shashingo is a new photography game with the aim of helping players learn to speak Japanese.

As you might expect, gameplay consists of walking around a small open area, taking pictures of items in the environment, and then learning the Japanese word for said item. You can study learned words by looking at your in-game photo album. Shashingo also has reading and listening lessons and a "Find Mode," which tests your knowledge of the words you've learned.

Check it out in the trailer below:

While we weren't given a release date, Shashingo's trailer said it's "coming soon." It will be available on Switch and PC.