Learn Japanese With This New Photography Game

by Blake Hester on Jun 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM

Announced during Guerilla Collective's livestream, Shashingo is a new photography game with the aim of helping players learn to speak Japanese. 

As you might expect, gameplay consists of walking around a small open area, taking pictures of items in the environment, and then learning the Japanese word for said item. You can study learned words by looking at your in-game photo album. Shashingo also has reading and listening lessons and a "Find Mode," which tests your knowledge of the words you've learned. 

Check it out in the trailer below: 

While we weren't given a release date, Shashingo's trailer said it's "coming soon." It will be available on Switch and PC. 

Blake Hester
Blake Hester
Senior Associate Editor
Blake Hester has been writing about the video game industry since 2015. Before joining Game Informer he freelanced for outlets such as Polygon, Vice, USG, and Rolling Stone.
