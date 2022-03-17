Tunic | Game Informer Live

First revealed as Secret Legend way back in 2015, Andrew Shouldice's Tunic is now out, with a surprise day-one launch on Xbox Game Pass yesterday. It's also available on PC, and regardless of where you decide to play, it's well worth your time – it's a Game Informer must-play title, after all, receiving a 9.75 out of 10 in our review.

Today, Game Informer's Tunic reviewer, Jill Grodt, and Game Informer video editor Alex Van Aken are going to take you through Tunic's opening hours on the official Game Informer Twitch channel this afternoon at 2 p.m. Central. Alex will be on the sticks, discovering everything in-game for the first time, and Jill will be there to point out any must-see secrets and dole out combat tips along the way.

It's sure to be a great time, and we hope you join us. Tunic, with its beautiful and charming visual style, is worth checking out, and what better way to do that than by watching Alex and Jill play through its opening hours? However, be cautious. Part of the magic of this game is discovering things for yourself. So, if you want to go in blind, bookmark this page and come back after you've thrown a few hours into the title.

