Wyrdsong Revealed In Mysterious New Trailer From Something Wicked Games

Something Wicked Games, a new studio made up of developers whose credits include Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, has revealed its first game, Wyrdsong, in a new trailer.

The trailer was released as part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley, and while it was short, it featured plenty of mystery and fantasy intrigue.

Check it out for yourself below:

As you can see in the trailer above, there's not too much to glean from it. However, we did note what was said by the narrator during it: "In the cracks of reality, there exists two lives, one before the shadow and one behind the eye." Sounds spooky.

"Wyrdsong is an occult historical fantasy RPG set in a fictionalized Portugal in the middle ages," a press release reads. "Players will be challenged to question both their reality and the choices they make as Wyrdsong is set to expand, question, and re-define aspects of what makes up the current Role Playing Game genre."

Shortly after the trailer's release, Jeff Gardiner, an ex-Bethesda Studios dev with credits in Fallout 76, Skyrim, Fallout 4, and more, posted a link on Twitter that leads to the newly-launched Something Wicked Games website.

"Our goal with Something Wicked Games is to utilize our independent and creative autonomy to create the next evolution of open world RPGs," Gardiner, who is the founder and CEO of Something Wicked Games, writes in a press release. "Our first project, Wyrdsong, has been my dream game for some time now, and I'm thrilled to finally share it today."

A press release also states the game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5.