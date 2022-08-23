Wield Sand-Infused Weapons In Atlas Fallen, The Next Action/RPG From Deck13 Interactive

Anakin Skywalker doesn't like sand, but developer Deck13 Interactive is hoping you will love it in Atlas Fallen, a new action/RPG experience that is all about the grainy substance. This Focus Entertainment-published title debuted at Gamecom Opening Night Live, and is slated to release in 2023 for PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The game is set within the sands of a timeless land, and the protagonist can unleash sand-powered abilities and infuse sand into shape-shifting weapons. The sand arsenal is used to hunt legendary monsters in either a single-player or cooperative campaign. In the cinematic trailer, we see one hero use sand to repair a bridge, and another hero glide along the sand like she's on a hoverboard. Together, the heroes create various weapons with the sand, like a whip, to down a handful of alien dogs. We'll have to wait to see how closely the gameplay mimics the cinematics.

Deck13 Interactive is the studio behind Lords of the Fallen and The Surge series of games.