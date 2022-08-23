Sonic Frontiers Release Date Set For November

We got a super in-depth look at Sonic Frontiers earlier this summer when I traveled to Sonic Team and played the game for more than three hours. Sonic Team was open about many parts of its upcoming open-zone adventure, but one part it has remained tight-lipped on is the Sonic Frontiers release date. Today, we not only got a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers but a release date for the game too.

Revealed today during Gamescom Opening Night Live, we now know that Sonic Frontiers launches on November 8. The trailer shown during the livestream gave us a look at a second island in the Starfall Islands: Ares Island. In stark contrast to the first island we saw – Kronos Island – Ares Island appears to be a desolate, sandy biome.

Sega and Sonic Team also revealed the pre-order bonuses and the two editions players can choose from. The standard edition of Sonic Frontiers includes the base game (physical or digital), with a pre-order bonus of the Adventurer's Treasure Box, which includes skill points, Red Seeds of Power, and Blue Seeds of Defense. The Digital Deluxe edition includes a digital copy of the game, the Explorer's Treasure Box, which includes Amy's Memory Tokens, a Portal Gear, Chaos Emerald Vault Keys, and additional shoes and gloves for Sonic, and the Digital Art Book with a 25-track digital mini soundtrack. If you pre-order the Digital Deluxe edition, you also get the Adventurer's Treasure Box. The standard edition is listed for $60, while the Digital Deluxe edition is listed for $70.

Sonic Frontiers launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on November 8. For more in-depth Sonic Frontiers coverage, head to our exclusive coverage hub here.