Return To Monkey Island Gets September Launch Date And Humorous Pre-Order Bonus

by Marcus Stewart on Aug 23, 2022 at 01:53 PM

Return to Monkey Island is launching this September, per a new trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live. 

Circle September 17 as the day you can enjoy Ron Gilbert’s latest entry in the beloved adventure franchise, which sees hero Guybrush Threepwood on a quest to finally discover the secret to the famous island once and for all. It may sport a striking new art style but features the adventure game mechanics fans know and love. 

Best of all, those who pre-order the game, which is coming to PC and Switch, will be rewarded with a set of horse armor! Yes, really! It’s absolutely useless and just occupies inventory space, but it’s a nice gag nonetheless. Check out the new trailer below. 

