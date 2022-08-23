Killer Klowns From Outer Space Gets A Zany Game Adaptation

Killer Klowns From Outer Space, the science fiction comedy horror from the late 80s, made a surprise crash landing during today’s Gamescom showcase. Believe it or not, the cult classic film is getting a game adaptation.

The trailer starts with a comical cinematic sequence – a teenage boy listens to loud music and plays the air guitar in his bedroom while the once-peaceful neighborhood beyond his window gets vaporized. When he notices the explosions and opens the front door, Killer Klowns with blasters reveal themselves from behind a stack of boxed pizza pies.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is “a crazy new take on multiplayer horror” from the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game. Brief gameplay clips were shown, with Killer Klowns firing lasers at fleeing civilians in a carnival playspace. A band of teens plan a retaliatory attack from a nearby tower, and chaos ensues.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2023.