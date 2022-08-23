gamescom 2022
High On Life 9-Torg Boss Fight Trailer Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

High On Life: Watch A Profanity-Laden Boss Fight Against 9-Torg In New Trailer

by Wesley LeBlanc on Aug 23, 2022 at 02:11 PM

Squanch Games has released a new trailer for its upcoming first-person shooter High On Life, and this time, we get to watch our protagonist take down a boss. 

This trailer, which aired during today's Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation, highlights a fight between our protagonist and their loud-mouthed weapons and 9-Torg, an alien boss. The boss fight features some standard point-and-shoot combat, but it also features some platforming too by way of a grapple hook-like knife tongue thing in your arsenal. Because the weapons have personalities and speak, you'll get to hear said knife tongue thing drop more f-bombs than ever heard before in a boss fight, too. 

Check out the High On Life 9-Torg boss fight trailer for yourself below

As you can see, the boss fight looks like a great time, and it deserves some props for being more than just a who-shoots-who-more type of battle. High On Life hits Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) on Dec. 13. 

For more, watch the High On Life reveal trailer from earlier this summer. 

Are you excited about High On Life? Let us know in the comments below!

