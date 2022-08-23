High On Life: Watch A Profanity-Laden Boss Fight Against 9-Torg In New Trailer

Squanch Games has released a new trailer for its upcoming first-person shooter High On Life, and this time, we get to watch our protagonist take down a boss.

This trailer, which aired during today's Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation, highlights a fight between our protagonist and their loud-mouthed weapons and 9-Torg, an alien boss. The boss fight features some standard point-and-shoot combat, but it also features some platforming too by way of a grapple hook-like knife tongue thing in your arsenal. Because the weapons have personalities and speak, you'll get to hear said knife tongue thing drop more f-bombs than ever heard before in a boss fight, too.

Check out the High On Life 9-Torg boss fight trailer for yourself below:

As you can see, the boss fight looks like a great time, and it deserves some props for being more than just a who-shoots-who-more type of battle. High On Life hits Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) on Dec. 13.

For more, watch the High On Life reveal trailer from earlier this summer.

