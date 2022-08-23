Here's The First Look At Leslie Benzies' Studio's New Game, Everywhere

Gamescom Opening Night Live kicked off with the reveal of Everywhere, the ambitious debut title by former Leslie Benzies' (formerly of Rockstar) Build a Rocket Boy Games.

Everywhere’s reveal trailer showed a montage of disparate gameplay and art styles, from more cartoony racing to sci-fi to realistic human characters. As its name implies, Everywhere hopes to offer a variety of experiences both user-created and otherwise. Its newly launched website offers this description:

“Everywhere seamlessly blends gameplay, adventure, creativity and discovery in an all-new multi-world gaming experience that redefines how players connect with one another and with the digital world around them.”

“Our intent has always been to push the boundaries of what a videogame can be while still delivering an innovative player-first experience,” said Benzies. “The team we’ve built and the partners we’ve made since our founding are coalescing around the unique vision we’re bringing to life. It’s exciting to be a part of, and we can’t wait to reveal more about Everywhere in coming months.”

Everywhere is slated to arrive in 2023, though no platforms were specified.