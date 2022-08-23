Gotham Knights Launching A Few Days Early, Villains Invade New Trailer

A new story trailer for Gotham Knights unveils some of the other dastardly foes the Bat Family will tackle in addition to the previously announced Court of Owls. We also got the surprising news that the game is launching a few days early.

Gotham Knights was scheduled to arrive on October 25, but it will now launch four days earlier on October 21. A new video reveals some of the other rogues that will cause our heroes strife, such as Harley Quinn, Clayface, and Mr. Freeze (who pilots a mech of all things), who look to stir up their own brand of trouble. See them in action below.

Gotham Knights will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.