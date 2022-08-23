Dune Is Getting An Open-World MMO
Dune Awakening was announced today during Gamescom's Opening Night Live event. While details on the game are scant, the trailer revealed it's an open-world MMO, and a beta sign-up is available now.
The trailer tells us little to nothing about the game. It shows a character staring down onto a vast desert while narration waxes poetic about overcoming fear. Then, a giant sandworm comes forth from the ground below, and our character jumps down to face the gigantic beast. Check out the trailer below:
While the trailer didn't reveal much, a press release distributed after the fact did. Here's what it had to say:
Dune Awakening isn't the only game coming out on the heels of last year's mega-blockbuster Dune adaptation. Back in April, Dune: Spice Wars, a real-time strategy game, was released.
Awakening is expected on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.