gamescom 2022

Check Out A New Trailer For Lies Of P, A Pinocchio-Inspired Soulslike

by Blake Hester on Aug 23, 2022 at 02:05 PM

Lies of P, a soulslike inspired by – of all things – the story of Pinnochio, got a new trailer today during Opening Night Live. 

The trailer was surprisingly substantive. On top of plenty of flavor text about the dark and gritty world, we saw several gameplay shots – including, but not limited to, destroying giant steampunk monsters in a victorian theater, massive open levels, and even lighting a marionette-inspired spider on fire. A Pinnochio-inspired soulslike might be a goofy sentence to type, but you know what? The game looks really neat. Check it out below: 

Lies of P doesn't yet have a release date. However, it'll be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC sometime next year. Better still, it's coming to Xbox's Game Pass on day one.

Products In This Article

Lies Of Pcover

Lies Of P

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Release Date:
TBA
Blake Hester
Blake Hester
Senior Associate Editor
Blake Hester has been writing about the video game industry since 2015. Before joining Game Informer he freelanced for outlets such as Polygon, Vice, USG, and Rolling Stone.
Email Twitter

