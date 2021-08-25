gamescom 2021

Park Beyond Asks Your Imagination To Run Wild To Build A Fantasy Theme Park

by Brian Shea on Aug 25, 2021 at 02:29 PM

Theme park builders have a rich history in the video game landscape. Whether you're talking about the classic RollerCoaster Tycoon games or the modernized Planet Coaster, it's always fun to think up zany new layouts for theme parks and awesome new designs for rides and rollercoasters. Park Beyond, a new game from Tropico 6 studio Limbic Entertainment, looks to take many of those joys to the next level.

Park Beyond puts a keen emphasis on creativity and imagination, coining the term "impossify" to describe the kinds of brainstorming sessions you have as a Visioneer on the Cloudstormers team. Whether you're looking to whip people with octopus tentacles or blast parkgoers across a canyon, Park Beyond hopes to defy any limits you think are in place when it comes to creating the amusement park of your dreams. 

You can see the announcement trailer for Park Beyond below.

Park Beyond launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2022. 

Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Senior Editor
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Park Beyondcover

Park Beyond

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Release Date:
2022

