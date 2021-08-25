gamescom 2021

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is Building Toward A Spring 2022 Release

by John Carson on Aug 25, 2021 at 02:44 PM

After a year of silence, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was shown off during Gamescom Opening Night Live. Two minutes of footage was revealed along with gameplay depicting scenes from all over the mainline Star Wars films.

The trailer starts with a serious montage of footage from Episode I and through time with each cut. We see the Duel of the Fates battle between Darth Maul and the forces of Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon which switches to shots of young Anakin, then to a fight against Count Dooku. Obi-Wan and Anakin are seen mid-scuffle on Mustafar, balancing precariously over the lava field below.

It’s not all prequel trilogy content, though. We get a hilarious reaction from Obi-Wan when Luke asks how his father died before moving into the newest set of films. Finn can be seen hopping over barricades and shooting at Sith Troopers. There are also Luke’s training sessions with Rey on the deserted oceanic planet of Ahch-To.

All of the action shown is up-close to the Lego characters, with the camera much closer than I’m used to seeing in the games of this series. This angle gives the action and characters a much more personal feel and makes the environments feel much grander. Leia is shown using cover while shooting, Luke rides a creature through Tosche Station, and Lando struts through what looks like a Wookie settlement on Kashyyyk. There’s plenty of Star Wars characters and locals to scope out in the trailer above.

An exact release date is still unknown, but LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to launch sometime in the Spring 2022 timeframe. If you’ve missed out on any of the big reveals and announcements from Gamescom and Opening Night Live, check out our extensive coverage of the show here.

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related! 

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sagacover

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
2022

Popular Content

News
Fallout TV Show Details Teased, &quot;It&#039;s Just A Gonzo, Crazy, Funny Adventure&quot;

Fallout TV Show Details Teased, "It's Just A Gonzo, Crazy, Funny Adventure"

interview
Neill Blomkamp On Getting His Ear Blown Off Shooting Halo

Neill Blomkamp On Getting His Ear Blown Off Shooting Halo

Review
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

Feature
On Second Thought...

Double Fine Revives Its Beloved Platformer With Psychonauts 2

Review
Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

News
343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op

343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op

gamer culture
Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn&#039;t Put His Nintendo Switch Down

Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn't Put His Nintendo Switch Down

gamer culture
First Look At Netflix&#039;s Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

First Look At Netflix's Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

Preview
Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

News
New Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost Video Shows First Look At Savathun For The Witch Queen Expansion

New Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost Video Shows First Look At Savathun For The Witch Queen Expansion