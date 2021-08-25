How Deadmau5's New Project In Core Aims To Shake Up The Entertainment Industry

Gamescom 2021's Opening Night Live ceremony rung in a ton of new announcements, including what else Joel "Deadmau5" Zimmerman has been up to. Zimmerman is utilizing his creative spirit for a different kind of adventure, this time developing Oberhasli, a new virtual world created on Core, a platform that offers unlimited creativity for users to produce their own breathtaking virtual worlds and multiplayer games.

“Creating a world like Oberhasli has been a vision of mine for years now, but I quickly discovered how daunting it can be to create a multiplayer experience as a solo developer,” said Zimmerman. “The amazing thing about Core is that anyone can jump in and create content regardless of experience or resources. We’ve seen virtual concerts in the past, but after making a splash, they fizzle out; there’s no shelf life to them. With Oberhasli, I want to create a permanent mainstay for the artists’ metaverse, regularly updating it over time, switching things up, and keeping it cohesive with real-world news and ancillary events.”

So join us as we talk to him about his newest project in the video at the top of the article, including why this is very different than his virtual concert in Fortnite, his working relationship with Epic Games, how he views the evolution seen now in gaming, and so much more. He also explains exactly what Core even is as well as what Oberhasli will have to offer as a musical experience. In an effort to achieve a "true entertainment metaverse," Oberhasli will never stop evolving, stop changing, and will even be a haven for his own concerns and other exclusive musical endeavors.

His work on Oberhasli is also not the first time he's collaborated with the Core team. On his music video for When The Summer Dies, Deadmau5 worked closely with Core to create his own take on what a dystopian world looks like, and now he's back at creating once more. “We’re so happy to be working with deadmau5 again to bring this truly innovative vision of his to life,” said Frederic Descamps, CEO and co-founder, Manticore Games. “We think the Metaverse will be built by thousands of creators, game makers, and artists who can share unique interactive experiences with their audience and generate income from their work. Oberhasli isn’t a sponsored marketing stunt - it’s a persistent home for all things deadmau5 inside of Core.”

To learn more about Core, Oberhasli, and the world of Joel "Deadmau5" Zimmerman, enjoy the chat myself and Alex Stadnik had with the creator in the video above. Be sure to also mosey on over to the official Core page here to learn more about this insane endeavor.

