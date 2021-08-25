Halo Infinite Release Date Revealed With New Trailer On What It Takes To Be A Spartan

"What is a Spartan? A Spartan is a symbol, hope where there is none. In times of darkness, we are hope," opens the latest Halo Infinite cinematic trailer that shows off the upcoming game's multiplayer from a deeper perspective. What does it take to be a Spartan? Everything and these fighters are ready to answer the call. The Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live ceremony also confirmed the release date for Halo Infinite, though it has been confirmed that there will be no campaign co-op or Forge at launch.

The gameplay shows off a key character from the Spartan camp, a significant name that players will get to know. Spartan Laurette Agryna is tasked with training a new generation of Spartan super soldiers, a journey that we get just a small glimpse of during the most recent showcase. Check out the latest look at the multiplayer trailer in the video above.

We got our first taste of the multiplayer for Halo Infinite earlier this year during its first Flight Test. While another one is coming up soon, the overall reception of the first beta period was quite positive. The upcoming entry promises to be an important step in the story of Master Chief, bringing the current narrative to a close while preparing for a new generation of Halo ahead.

Halo Infinite officially arrives on December 8. Are you ready?

