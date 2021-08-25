Dolmen Story Trailer Sets The Stage For Souls-Flavored Brand Of Cosmic Horror

Dolmen is an upcoming sci-fi action RPG we last saw during the Koch Media showcase at E3. The game offers its take on Souls-like combat and takes Lovecraftian horror to deep space. While we've seen the action, we got a look at the game's story in a new trailer that premiered during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

You arrive on a planet called Revlon Prime on a mission to retrieve the Dolmen, a crystal possessing the power to interact with different realities. That’s easier said than done as Revlon Prime is inhabited by hostile alien creatures. Combat consists of hacking apart monsters with melee weapons while defending with a shield. While that may sound familiar, activating an Energy Mode grants elemental effects to your weaponry. Take a look at the new trailer below. You'll need to employ every trick in the book because Dolmen likely isn't a walk in the park.

Dolmen launches in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Check out our Gamescom coverage hub to read more news coming out of the event.

