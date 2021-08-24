gamescom 2021

Age Of Empires IV Shows Off Trebuchets At Gamescom 2021

by Daniel Tack on Aug 24, 2021 at 12:40 PM

Age of Empires IV showed off the trebuchet today in epic fashion, with a bit of a history lesson during the Xbox Gamescom 2021 presentation. I don't mean the in-game unit, I mean the actual historical trebuchet up close and personal. We got to see the pivoted arm, the sling, and of course, the big freaking projectile. While we've all fired trebuchets at castles in Age of Empires titles, it was a strange sort of History-channel pivot to see one on-screen hyping up the upcoming Age of Empires IV release.

Oddly enough, I kind of enjoyed it instead of traditional E3 and Gamescom antics like trotting out a celebrity. Instead, we got to see an actual trebuchet and got a little bit of a history lesson on top. Did you know trebuchets were used to throw pretty much everything into enemy territory, including beehives? Yeah. Weaponized bees. Okay, that's kind of scary. 

But wait! You don't have to listen to me talk about how cool (and slightly strange) it is to fork a video game marketing event into a history reel. You can watch it right here in this episode of Hands-On History. They should put these episodes into the game whenever you dig into a unit. That would be cool, right?

Age of Empires IV arrives on October 28. Are you looking forward to the return of this real-time-strategy franchise after being dormant for so long? If comments are working, let us know there!

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Age of Empires IVcover

Age of Empires IV

Platform:
PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Fallout TV Show Details Teased, &quot;It&#039;s Just A Gonzo, Crazy, Funny Adventure&quot;

Fallout TV Show Details Teased, "It's Just A Gonzo, Crazy, Funny Adventure"

News
Good News, Skyrim Is Re-Releasing For The Millionth Time With Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Good News, Skyrim Is Re-Releasing For The Millionth Time With Skyrim Anniversary Edition

interview
Neill Blomkamp On Getting His Ear Blown Off Shooting Halo

Neill Blomkamp On Getting His Ear Blown Off Shooting Halo

Feature
On Second Thought...

Double Fine Revives Its Beloved Platformer With Psychonauts 2

Review
Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

gamer culture
Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn&#039;t Put His Nintendo Switch Down

Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn't Put His Nintendo Switch Down

Review
Madden NFL 22 Review – Short Of The First Down

Madden NFL 22 Review – Short Of The First Down

gamer culture
First Look At Netflix&#039;s Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

First Look At Netflix's Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

Review
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

News
343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op

343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op