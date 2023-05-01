The Super Mario Bros. Movie Leaps Past $1 Billion At The Box Office

The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to be a massive success and became the first film of 2023 to leap past $1 billion at the global box office.

The film achieved this milestone on Sunday, less than a month after its U.S. premiere on April 5. According to Variety, the film has grossed $490 million in North America and $532 million internationally, adding up to rough total of over $1 billion. Despite a tepid critical reception, Illumination’s adaptation of Nintendo’s flagship franchise has already become the highest-grossing video game film ever, the highest opening weekend, and the top-grossing film of 2023 so far.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also just the fifth movie to cross the billion-dollar threshold since the pandemic started. It joins the coveted ranks of Avatar: The Way of Water, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, and Jurassic World Dominion.

