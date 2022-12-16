The Pokémon Anime Bids Farewell To Ash With The Reveal Of A New Series

After 25 years, the latest season of the Pokémon anime saw protagonist Ash Ketchum finally achieve his dream of becoming Pokémon World Champion. Now that he’s reached the top of the mountain, the series is giving the perpetually young hero his last hurrah before kicking off a fresh adventure starring a new cast of characters.

The Pokémon Company announced that beginning January 13 (in Japan), Ash and Pikachu’s final chapter begins. It consists of 11 special episodes serving as a grand send-off that celebrates the duo's achievements. It also features some familiar faces from Ash’s past, including Misty and Brock.

Sometime later in the year, a new yet-to-be-titled animated series set in Scarlet/Violet’s Paldea region kicks offs. It stars two young trainers, Liko and Roy, joined by the three starters of that region: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. The trailer also teases the appearance of a shiny Rayquaza.

So this is it. If you spent your childhood following Ash's exploits or have stuck with him for his entire run, how does it feel to finally see the character get his flowers and ride off into the sunset? Are you looking forward to finally seeing a series starring new heroes and storylines? Let us know in the comments!