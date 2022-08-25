gamer culture
Netflix BioShock movie

Netflix Has Found A Director And Writer For Its BioShock Movie

by Wesley LeBlanc on Aug 25, 2022 at 01:20 PM

After revealing earlier this year that it was making a BioShock movie, Netflix has announced who will be directing it and who's writing the script. And you might recognize them, and if not, you'll almost certainly recognize the movies they've worked on. 

Netflix revealed in a tweet made today that Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Slumberland) will direct this BioShock film adaptation and Michael Green (Loga, Blade Runner 2049, American Gods) will write the script. 

And that's all Netflix had to reveal about the movie today. Perhaps we'll learn of casting soon. In the meantime, read about the original announcement

Does this director and writer announcement excite you? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

BioShock: The Collectioncover

BioShock: The Collection

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch
Release Date:
September 13, 2016 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One), 
May 29, 2020 (Switch)
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley LeBlanc is an associate editor for Game Informer. If you have any news tips, story ideas, or more, feel free to DM him on Twitter @LeBlancWes or email him at wesleyleblanc@gameinformer.com.
Email Twitter

Popular Content