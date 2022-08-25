Netflix Has Found A Director And Writer For Its BioShock Movie

After revealing earlier this year that it was making a BioShock movie, Netflix has announced who will be directing it and who's writing the script. And you might recognize them, and if not, you'll almost certainly recognize the movies they've worked on.

Netflix revealed in a tweet made today that Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Slumberland) will direct this BioShock film adaptation and Michael Green (Loga, Blade Runner 2049, American Gods) will write the script.

And that's all Netflix had to reveal about the movie today. Perhaps we'll learn of casting soon. In the meantime, read about the original announcement.

