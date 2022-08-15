The Ghost Of Tsushima Movie Could Be ‘In Japanese,’ According To The Film’s Director
PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions’ 2020 hit, Ghost of Tsushima, is being developed into a feature film with John Wick director Chad Stehelski set to direct it. The movie seems to be early in development, although it did land Takashi Doscher as its writer earlier this year, but we might have some new information about it straight from a recent interview with Stehelski.
More specifically, Stehelski revealed to Collider that the movie might feature an entirely Japanese cast and that the film could be in Japanese. Plus, he says Sony is on board with the idea. Here’s what he had to say:
This sounds awesome, but with the project being so early in development, anything could change. It’s great to hear that Sony’s on board with the idea, though!
[Source: Collider]
