Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Action Figures Hint At Gunplay In The Sequel

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the highly anticipated sequel to Fallen Order that brings back Cal Kestis likely in a Jedi Knight role. The game doesn't have a release date yet and was only shown once in a trailer, but will soon get its first action figure. Hasbro just revealed a six-inch Black Series action figure for the KX Security Droid, which will make its debut in the sequel game.

The Security Droids were a big threat in Fallen Order and look even more imposing now with a weapon that appears to be fuel-based. The tank on the droid's back has to be a weak spot. This figure falls into Hasbro's long-running Gaming Greats line and will be sold exclusively at GameStop and can be preordered starting July 28 at 1 p.m. ET.

Hasbro also announced a Cal Kestis Vintage Collection figure is on the way and it gives us a clear look at the protagonist's new attire. Standing in at 3.75 inches in height, this figure features a nice range of articulation and comes with a blue lightsaber and BD-1, his companion. As you can see, Cal no longer wears a poncho and has some facial hair. You can preorder Cal from most retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, starting on July 23 at 5 p.m. ET.

The most interesting aspect of the Cal figure is the blaster accessory. Is this a hint at Survivor featuring running and gunning along with the expected Jedi action? Or could it be a weapon that he uses in a story sequence? We'll have to wait to find out, but it is a strange item to be included with the action figure.

Hasbro also announced a new Battle Droid, which Cal will likely chop to bits (or blast) within seconds. The B1 Battle Droid is articulated to the point that it can collapse into dropship delivery form. This figure will be sold exclusively at GameStop and can be preordered on July 28 at 1 p.m. ET.

This is a wonderful start of a collection for a game I can't wait to get my hands on. Here's hoping Hasbro adds more figures in the months ahead. Who are the villains? That's the big question I want answered.

