These Stray-Branded Accessories Let You Transport Your Cat With Futuristic Flair

Stray’s launch is just around the corner, and cat-lovers everywhere have another reason to get excited. Publisher Annapurna Interactive has partnered with cat Travel Cat, a brand of cat travel accessories, to unveil an official line of Stray-branded cat harnesses and backpacks for your real-life kitty.

First up is the harness, a replica of the one worn by Stray’s furry protagonist. It features adjustable chest and neck straps secured by buckles and velcro. The six-foot reflective nylon leash helps owners keep track of their cats in dark alleys while allowing room to explore. You can pre-order it today for $39.99.

If you’d rather give your cat the royal transportation treatment, the Stray version of Travel Cat’s popular “The Fat Cat” backpack is up your alley. This colorful pack can support up to 25 lbs of feline and is made of breathable, well-ventilated material and a little bubble for the cat to curiously peer at the world. Pre-orders are open now and will set you back $139.99.

You can purchase both items, which are expected to ship later this year, at Travel Cat’s website here.

Stray launches on July 19 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC and stars an orange cat searching for its family in a futuristic neon city inhabited by robots. You can watch the game’s most recent trailer here.