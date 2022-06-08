First Black Adam Trailer Showcases The Strength Of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Anti-Hero

After a teaser trailer last year, DC and Warner Bros. Pictures have finally released an official trailer for its Black Adam movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Featuring arguably one of the brightest color palettes in all of the DCEU, this trailer provides some backstory to the anti-hero that is Black Adam before showcasing the strength of this character. And that strength is enough to seemingly rival Superman as Black Adam doesn’t so much as break a sweat when up against baddies, missiles, crowbars, and more. Check it out for yourself below:

As you can see, this trailer explains how Black Adam came to be. Nearly 5000 years ago, some bad people enslaved the man who would become Black Adam. Those same people then killed him, but somehow, his son sacrificed his life to help his father become Black Adam – an ancient god bestowed with mighty powers. However, just as quickly as he gained those powers, he was imprisoned. The trailer reveals that in the modern-day, he is somehow freed from the tomb and ready to “unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.”

That unique form of justice will likely put him up against or on the paths of Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi’s Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari’s Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui’s Amon, and Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate. The director of Jungle Cruise, which also starred Johnson, Jaume Collet-Serra, is the director behind Black Adam.

DC’s Black Adam hits theaters internationally on Oct. 19. It hits U.S. theaters two days later, on Oct. 21. For more, watch this teaser trailer from last year.

