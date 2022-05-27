Obi-Wan Kenobi's Smallest Hero Will Be A Big Collectible This Holiday

SPOILERS AHEAD!

If you haven't watched the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus, you should avoid going any further. The latest Star Wars collectible announced introduces a new character, and it's unlike anything we've seen in the Star Wars universe. This odd companion appears to be this year's Grogu, and will be turned into a variety of collectibles that will be released this holiday season.

These announcements were made today by toy manufacturer Hasbro, and happened during Star Wars Celebration, a four-day event held in Anaheim, Calif.

The trailers for Obi-Wan Kenobi implied Old Ben would be keeping an eye on Luke Skywalker, but the show is more about his sister at this point. When we first meet Leia, we see she has a companion droid named LOLA (L0-LA59). This tiny, hovering droid is transforming into three different collectibles, one offering functionality that mimics the movements and sounds from the show.

Hasbro's animatronic edition features a touch sensor on LOLA's head that can activate over 45 different light, sound, and movement options. This version retails for $89.99 and will be released in the fall.

Hasbro's second LOLA offering is an interactive electronic figure that also offers lights and sounds, but lacks the movements. This figure is highly poseable, however, allowing for the panels on LOLA's back to be positioned in different ways. This figure releases this summer for $39.99.

Hasbro's final announcement ties in with the Grogu Bounty Collection. You can add two small LOLA toys to your shelves, each showing off the droid's personality in different ways. This series of figures will be joined by other figures based on R2-D2, BD-1, and Grogu. Hasbro is targeting a fall release for them.