Own A Physical Compilation Of 30 Indie Games With Super Rare’s Mixtape Vol. 3

Super Rare Games has announced the Super Rare Mixtape Vol.3, a curated physical compilation of games from the “grassroots indie game scene” that harkens back to the days when mixtapes were physical items we could actually hold, and it looks awesome.

As the name implies, this is the third indie game mixtape released by Super Rare. Like previous mixtapes, this one contains a ton of indie games, demos, concept art galleries, audio commentary tracks, and more. Only 2000 copies will be available for sale on PC and they’ll go live on May 26 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST on superraregames.com.

Super Rare

“Includes hardcore platformers, low-poly horrors, tactical games, classic RPGs, wholesome exploration games, arcade-like games, and even Dink Smallwood, a 1998 RPG that inspired huge games like Borderlands and Baldur’s Gate,” a press release reads. “Mixtapes are showcases of pure originality and creativity, giving indies the attention and preservation they deserve.”

Here’s what you can expect on Super Rare Mixtape Vol. 3:

30 games : a hand-curated selection of 30 games from grassroots indie developers, chosen for maximum variety of genres and art styles.

: a hand-curated selection of 30 games from grassroots indie developers, chosen for maximum variety of genres and art styles. Six demos

USB tape cassette : the collection of games are stored on this tape cassette with a built-in custom launcher for “easy plug ‘n’ play use on any Windows PC or laptop.”

: the collection of games are stored on this tape cassette with a built-in custom launcher for “easy plug ‘n’ play use on any Windows PC or laptop.” Collector’s box : this slim box is designed to fit with your games collection, Super Rare says, and includes a full-color manual with a full page dedicated to each of the 36 titles and a description of why they were selected for this collection.

: this slim box is designed to fit with your games collection, Super Rare says, and includes a full-color manual with a full page dedicated to each of the 36 titles and a description of why they were selected for this collection. Bonus features: these include 24 concept art galleries and seven developer audio commentaries, helping “preserve the stories behind these games that would otherwise have been lost to time.”

Here’s a full list of the games included: After Midnight, birdsong, Bonkers, Commuting, Dank Tomb, Die in the Dungeon CLASSIC, Dink Smallwood HD, Estigma, Finterior Decorator, FurnCap, Gone Wandering, Hot Pot Panic, Inferna, It’s Paper Guy!, Jayce, liminal ranger, Only Cassette Coloring!, Palmystery, PEN GUNS, Pocketon Peak, Reticle_Star, Saucy Boy Adventures, Seaway, Shotdogs, Slide in the Woods, SpaceScape, Spectrum Valley, Tap Tricks, The Telwynium, and Ugby Mumba 3.

There are also demos for Dorfromantik, Enchain, Esse Proxy, Lost Nova, Pompom: The Great Space Rescue, and Producer (2021).

“Super Rare Games keeps absolutely zero rights over these titles, which may continue to be available freely online – we simply hope to highlight and physically preserve them with this collection,” Ryan Brown of Super Rare Games writes in the press release. “On a personal note – Mixtape is my passion project and anyone who knows me knows how much it means to me. I have a list of 100s of titles I’d love to include on future volumes that I’m sure you’d enjoy.

“Thanks to the Super Rare Games team, all the developers involved, and every single person who picks up a copy. You’re making a dream come true for myself and all the small indie devs featured on this volume. It means more than you’ll ever, ever know.”