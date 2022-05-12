Lego Optimus Prime Can Transform And Looks To Be One Of The Coolest Sets Yet

Following yesterday's tease that an Optimus Prime Lego set was in development and slated to release this June, Lego has given us all of the details we need, and it looks to be one of the coolest sets yet. Inspired by Optimus Prime's G1 cartoon roots, this set consists of 1,508 pieces and retails for $169.99. The level of detail in Optimus' robot form is spot on, but more impressive yet, the 19 points of articulation allow for this build to transform into vehicle form, without having to disassemble it.

Optimus' chest can open up to store the Matrix of Leadership. He also comes equipped with accessories that you build, like his blaster, an energon cube, and an energy axe that you can swap with his hand. The set will be on store shelves on June 1. No word was given if this will just be a one-off with the Transformers license, or if more robots in disguise will be on the way. Take a look at the gallery below to see just how impressive this build is.