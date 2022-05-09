Avatar: The Way Of Water Teaser Trailer Shows Off Aquatic Na'vi

It's been 4525 days since James Cameron's Avatar was released in theaters, decimating box office records, and today, the trailer for its first of many sequels dropped online.

Avatar: The Way of Water rejoins Jake Sully (in his now permanent Na'vi body) and his partner Neytiri over a decade after the first film's events. According to the film's description, the two now have a family with kids of their own, and The Way of Water is the first of many new stories to chronicle "the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure." Previously we got to see how the Na'vi live and thrive in the lush jungles on the planet of Pandora. This time we see how they fare on the coast, in the oceans, and of course, in the skies above it. The humans are still around, too, and look to be up to no good with armed Na'vi or Avatars in their ranks.

The trailer, which you can watch above, has plenty of grandeur, drama, and action. It brings back memories of how gorgeous the setting of Avatar is, and the last shot of the trailer shows Cameron hasn't forgotten how to make a cool action sequence. He is responsible for Terminator 2 and Aliens, after all. If I wasn't sold on the idea of more Avatar before the trailer, seeing Jake surf into the skies on a flying crocodile with a huge gun in hand and an ax on his back was more than enough for me to buy a ticket when presales go live later this year.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. It will be released in theaters on December 16, and yes, there will be a 3D version.

Are you excited about Avatar: The Way of Water? Did you remember that Ubisoft is working on an Avatar game set for release this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!