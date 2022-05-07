The Walking Dead's Clementine Has A New Story To Tell And You Can Read It For Free Today

Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season brought a sense of closure for Clementine in video games, but her story is apparently far from over and is continuing in comic books. We got a small taste of her next adventure in a 12-page short story in the comic book Skybound X, and now, if you run out to your comic book store today, you can see what happens next for absolutely free. Each year, retailers celebrate Free Comic Book Day by giving away dozens of comic books from various publishers for free. One of this year's books is Clementine: Issue One by publisher Skybound Comet and Eisner and Ignatz award-winning writer and artist Tillie Walden.

This free book is surprisingly lengthy, giving readers 27 pages of Clementine's next story, as well as an interview with Walden. This story leads into Clementine: Book One, a graphic novel that releases in June. Here's the official product listing from Skybound for the forthcoming book:

Clementine is back on the road, looking to put her traumatic past behind her and forge new path all her own.

But when she comes across an Amish teenager named Amos with his head in the clouds, the unlikely pair journeys North to an abandoned ski resort in Vermont, where they meet up with a small group of teenagers attempting to build a new, walker-free settlement.

As friendship, rivalry, and romance begin to blossom amongst the group, the harsh winter soon reveals that the biggest threat to their survival…might be each other.

If you run out to your comic shop today, make sure you also grab Marvels Judgement Day and Spider-Man/Venom, as well as DC's Dark Crisis. All three of these books serve as preludes to big events in both universes.