Former Rockstar Games Illustrator Creates Vintage Video Game Comic Book Covers And They Look Amazing

Comic book covers are often just as exciting as the art and story within the actual book. In the case of former Rockstar Games illustrator Mark Scicluna, though, the covers might come out on top.

That’s because Scicluna has created a wonderful digital collection of covers for what-would-be video game comic books, as first spotted by 80LV, and they look absolutely amazing. Ranging from the Crash Bandicoot series, including its kart racing spinoff Crash Team Racing, to Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Resident Evil, and more, these covers are so good we wish the comics were real. Nonetheless, Scicluna’s covers will have to do for now. You can check out a lot of them below:

If you like those covers, and especially if you like the Crash Bandicoot series, check out Scicluna’s collection of Crash comic covers:

If you’re interested in purchasing any of these covers, you can do so on Scicluna’s RedBubble page. You can follow Scicluna on Twitter and Instagram for more art, too.

