Disney Plus Is Officially The New Home To Ousted Netflix MCU Shows

If you missed out on watching the Marvel Defenders series like Daredevil and Jessica Jones while they were on Netflix, as of yesterday those shows are no longer available. The good news is Disney is making room on its streaming service for all of the MCU-related TV shows.

Starting on March 16, Disney+ will be the exclusive place to watch every season of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, The Defenders, and even former ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. which was conspicuously missing from the Marvel lineup. Those shows will join the already accessible Agent Carter on Disney+ that weren't natively made for the service, nor strictly tied to the current Marvel Cinematic Universe storylines. However, the Netflix roster, which has always been part of the MCU canon, has only recently started to be more directly referenced in the newer movies/Disney+ shows so bringing them home makes more sense than ever.

Disney and Marvel haven't said whether the series migrating to Disney+ will receive any additional seasons, specials, or even films, but with all of these shows hitting the mothership streaming service certainly leaves some doors open. As for the saucier nature of the former Netflix series (these aren't fun family-friendly romps), United States subscribers to Disney+ will see some "updated parental controls" landing alongside the shows. Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand will also have access to these shows on March 16.