This Premium Replica Of Pokémon's Heal Ball Will Cure What Ails You

by Marcus Stewart on Feb 01, 2022 at 12:30 PM

If you consider yourself a diehard Pokémon fan, odds are you already own at least one replica Poké Ball. But there’s no such thing has having too many of them, right? The Pokémon Company and prop replica makers The Wand Company hope you agree because they're introducing a new line of premium Poké Balls throughout 2022. 

The Wand Company has previously manufactured upscale replicas of the Poké Ball, Great Ball, Ultra Ball, Dusk Ball, and Premier Ball. This upcoming batch will feature four new balls starting with the Heal Ball. This to-scale replica measures 3.5 x 3.7 x 3.5 in diameter and is made of a die-cast metal shell with a high-gloss lacquer finish. Its coolest feature is its touch/proximity sensor that causes the front button to light up when someone is nearby, and pressing the button triggers the light sequence that occurs when Pokémon are caught. The Heal Ball comes with a matte black display case where it can sit atop a stainless steel display ring. It also includes a manual and three AAA batteries. 

 

If you like what you see, you can pre-order it now from The Pokémon Center store for $99.99. Shipping begins in early April. Replicas of the Friend Ball, Quick Ball and Cherish Ball will launch during the year but have no release dates as of yet. 

For more Pokémon news, be sure to read our review of the recently released Pokémon Legends: Arceus here.

