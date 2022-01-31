gamer culture
American McGee's Alice in Wonderland Madness Returns

Solid Snake Voice Actor David Hayter Adapting American McGee’s Alice Into A Television Show

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 31, 2022 at 11:21 AM

Filed under “things we never thought we’d be writing,” Radar Pictures has announced that it is adapting EA’s American McGee’s Alice (in Wonderland) series into a television show. What’s more, Solid Snake voice actor and X2 writer David Hayter is attached to the project. 

This news comes by way of The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that Ted Field’s Radar Pictures now owns the rights to McGee’s Alice, which began as a 2000 third-person action-adventure series. A sequel, Alice: Madness Returns, was released by EA in 2011, and it featured the same Hot Topic-esque, third-person action-adventure gameplay. 

According to THR, the show will be a drama series and is the first small-screen adaptation for McGee’s Alice franchise. However, both McGee Alice games are based on Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, and as you might know, Caroll’s books have been adapted into both movies and television shows by many (namely, Disney). 

“American McGee’s Alice and Alice: Madness Returns game series is a groundbreaking reimagining of the classic tale,” Hayter told THR. “It takes you into the heart of a corrupted Wonderland and throws light into shadowy corners the world has never seen. I am beyond excited to bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience.” 

There’s no word on a cast or home for this series, but considering it’s a TV adaptation, it could end up somewhere like HBO or Netflix. As for the story, it could be a rehashing of the first two games or it could pick up where Madness Returns left off, lifting pieces of McGee’s Alice: Asylum script to kickstart the show

“David Hayter brings imagination, experience, and stealth sneaking skills gained through successful missions in film, TV, and video games – a unique combination sure to make this adventure into Wonderland a successful one for the franchise and the fans,” McGee said in a statement to THR. “I am excited to be working with him and know the Alice fans will welcome him with mad affection.” 

As the name of the game series implies, McGee’s Alice games are about Alice in Wonderland and her time facing off against the Red Queen and others. Unlike the Disney version most are probably more familiar with, McGee’s games are definitively goth, featuring a darker take on the character. You can read our thoughts on them in Game Informer’s Alice: Madness Returns review. Read about McGee’s Alice: Asylum game that never came to be after that. 


[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]

Are you excited for whatever this TV series turns out to be? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Alice: Madness Returnscover

Alice: Madness Returns

Platform:
PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC
Release Date:
2011

Popular Content

Feature
Hidetaka Miyazaki Rediscovered His Love Of Creating Poison Swamps In Elden Ring

Hidetaka Miyazaki Rediscovered His Love Of Creating Poison Swamps In Elden Ring

digital issue
The Elden Ring Digital Issue Is Now Live

The Elden Ring Digital Issue Is Now Live

Feature
The Moonlight Greatsword Is In Elden Ring, Along With Other From Software Easter Eggs

The Moonlight Greatsword Is In Elden Ring, Along With Other From Software Easter Eggs

Feature
George R.R. Martin May Be Shocked To See What His Elden Ring Characters Have Become

George R.R. Martin May Be Shocked To See What His Elden Ring Characters Have Become

Feature
A Field Boss Battle In Elden Ring: The Bonebeckoner Mariner

A Field Boss Battle In Elden Ring: The Bonebeckoner Mariner

Tips & Tricks
10 Tips And Tricks To Know Before Starting Pokémon Legends: Arceus

10 Tips And Tricks To Know Before Starting Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Feature
Elden Ring: Discovering Raya Lucaria

Elden Ring: Discovering Raya Lucaria

Feature
Elden Ring: Exploring The Roundtable Hold

Elden Ring: Exploring The Roundtable Hold

Review
The Heart Of Adventure Is Bigger Than One Hero

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Review – The Heart Of Adventure Is Bigger Than One Hero

Feature
Elden Ring: Taking On Godrick The Grafted

Elden Ring: Taking On Godrick The Grafted