The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power

Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings Series Full Name Revealed In New Teaser

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 19, 2022 at 04:19 PM

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series has a name and it’s a touch on the nose, if not overly redundant – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. 

The Lord of the Rings is already a great title. The Rings of Power isn’t bad, either, but putting the two side by side is an odd choice, but you know what, it’s the one Amazon is going with. Fortunately, the teaser released today announcing that title is much more interesting than the actual title it reveals. 

As you can see in the video above, it features some very Lord of the Rings-esque music and the molten creation of the rings at the center of this Middle Earth story. The rings are being created on top of what appears to be a map that features some mountains covered in mist and other terrain. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will hit Amazon Prime Video later this year on September 2. 

Over in a story on The Hollywood Reporter, the publication has more details about what to expect in this show. Specifically, the series will follow the forging and creation of the rings of power that the series title refers to. 

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics,” showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay told THR. “The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-Earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Numenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. Until now, audiences have only seen onscreen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many…and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.” 

While waiting to learn more about this series, read about how the first Lord of the Rings movie just turned 20 last month (which is kind of wild) and then check out this trailer from the upcoming Middle Earth game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.  

What do you think of the series’ title? Let us know in the comments below!

Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

