gamer culture

New Trailer For The Batman Shows Off Catwoman, Riddler

by Daniel Tack on Dec 27, 2021 at 12:45 PM

A new trailer unveiled today for The Batman, which is coming to theaters on March 4 of next year, showcases just a taste of the action. The DC comics IP has a long history of films, and this particular one features the classic Catwoman alongside our caped crusader. Watch the trailer right here!

A bit of a lesser-utilized villain in comparison to notable giants like The Joker, The Riddler could make for an interesting antagonist in this film. I do hope that it doesn’t turn into the Batman version of Saw given how the Riddler is more of a hands-off style foe, and now we have a big two-minute trailer to check out. In it, we see plenty of staples - the dark, gritty Gotham, the Batmobile, an ostensible journey into the Wayne family’s checkered past, and more. All-in-all, this looks like a suitably dark take on Batman.

That said, a trailer doesn’t really ever capture the essence of a movie, so we’ll have to wait and see quite a bit more. The theatres only decision may turn out to be an interesting choice – while I’m sure many folks are eager to return to theaters to see high-profile films, especially after the resounding success of the latest Spider-Man, it’s unknown where society and the world will be in March regarding the ongoing pandemic situation. Let’s hope for the best and prepare for popcorn! What were your takeaways from the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
Senior Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 Games On Switch

The Top 10 Games On Switch

exclusive
These Five Exclusive Horizon Forbidden West Screens Show The Burrower And The Daunt

These Five Exclusive Horizon Forbidden West Screens Show The Burrower And The Daunt

News
Brandon Sanderson, Author Of Mistborn And Stormlight Archive Series, Says He’s Working On A Video Game

Brandon Sanderson, Author Of Mistborn And Stormlight Archive Series, Says He’s Working On A Video Game

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

Feature
Horizon Forbidden West – Introducing The Mighty Slitherfang

Horizon Forbidden West – Introducing The Mighty Slitherfang

Feature
Game Informer’s Ultimate Super Fun List: Top Trees In Gaming

Game Informer’s Ultimate Super Fun List: Top Trees In Gaming

GOTY 2021
Best RPG Of 2021: Tales of Arise

Best RPG 2021 – Tales of Arise

News
Four Star Wars Battlefront II Action Figures Are On The Way

Four Star Wars Battlefront II Action Figures Are On The Way

GOTY 2021
Editor Top 10 Picks 2021

Editor Top 10 Picks 2021

Feature
The Best Games Set During The Holidays

The Best Games Set During The Holidays