The Book Of Boba Fett Lands A December 29 Premiere Date, First Poster, And Details

The second season of The Mandalorian ended on a shocking note, with Boba Fett sitting upon a throne in Jabba the Hutt’s palace. While it looked like just another plot thread that The Mandalorian would be chasing, the words “The Book of Boba Fett” appeared on screen, and no one truly knew what to make of them? Would his story continue in a book, as the words imply? Or would his story be a strong focus within the third season of The Mandalorian? Disney quickly announced that The Book of Boba Fett was a new Disney+ series that would hit at the end of 2022, and the third season of The Mandalorian would arrive a year later.

Today, Disney revealed the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett arrives on December 29 on Disney+. The announcement comes with a teaser poster that gives us our first look at the famed bounty hunter’s return. He’s still perched atop that throne, relaxed and comfortable with the role.

Disney also released this synopsis for the series: “The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

It’s not much to go on, but it does give us direction and tells us Fennec Shand is likely along for most of the ride. Disney also revealed Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are executive producers.

We all want more of The Mandalorian, especially to see if Luke Skywalker and Grogu are prominent players in it, but we’ll first have to sit back and enjoy Boba Fett’s push for power. That’s not a bad reason to wait.

