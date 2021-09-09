gamer culture

First Official The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Revealed

by Liana Ruppert on Sep 09, 2021 at 08:45 AM

After years of speculation on what the future of The Matrix will actually look like with the return to this fantastical world of philosophy and duality, Warner Bros. has finally unveiled the first official trailer of the upcoming film. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to reprise their iconic worlds. 

We had an idea that a trailer was dropping when a small teaser clip was released earlier this week. The hype quickly built up following the initial teaser, which only continued to grow when fans realized there were thousands of video variations depending on which pill was chosen on the movie's official website. With Warner Bros. keeping a tight lid on what the future of The Matrix even is, the first official trailer, seen below, is a lot to unpack despite its short length: 

In the video above, we see Trinity and Neo reunited once more. What's interesting, however, is that they don't appear to be aware of past events, the events that we watched unfold in the original trilogy. There is a clever nod to the red vs. blue pill with Reeves' character taking prescribed medication and when the pair meet, it's as two strangers. 

Eventually, Neo meets Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who offers him the red pill to adverse the symboled blue one. There are a few different conspiracy theories centered around this character, including that he will be a younger Morpheus, though nothing has been confirmed at this time. That being said, it's hard to deny the similarities in dress of the two characters, which gives some credit to the rumor mill for those itching for any small tid-bit to cling to. 

It also wouldn't be a Matrix movie if there weren't some epic gunfights and smooth action. Stopping bullets? Nah, we're stopping missiles now, and we'll be able to see a new tale unfold when The Matrix: Resurrections arrives later this year in December. 

What do you think about the first trailer for The Matrix: Resurrections? Are you excited to go back to a world that gave us Trinity and Neo? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2&#039;s Schrodinger&#039;s Hero

The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2's Schrodinger's Hero

Preview
Everything We Know About Elden Ring

Everything We Know About Elden Ring

Mod Corner
Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim &quot;Increasing Hostility&quot; From Take-Two

Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim "Increasing Hostility" From Take-Two

Review
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

News
BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Feature
Nihon Falcom&#039;s 40 Years of RPG Glory

Nihon Falcom's 40 Years of RPG Glory

News
Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

News
Next Mass Effect Could Revert Back To Using Unreal Engine Instead Of EA&#039;s Frostbite

Next Mass Effect Could Revert Back To Using Unreal Engine Instead Of EA's Frostbite

Preview
The Most Important Addition To Call Of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Is Combat Pacing

The Most Important Addition To Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Is Combat Pacing