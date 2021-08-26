Arby's Now Sells Official Dungeons & Dragons Dice, Because Naturally

Arby's is no stranger to showing that gaming love, but they are taking that tabletop passion to a new level with official D&D dice. As far as we're aware, they don't come with meat in them, so this is the first time the company isn't "bringing the meat," and can we all just take a moment to be thankful for that.

The fast-food chain took to Twitter to share our first look at its new Dungeons & Dragons dice, which are available now to purchase. In the image below, you can see that the dice set is translucent with an itty bitty Arby's logo hat tucked away inside. The set is kind of cute, not going to lie, though a little more pizzaz could have been nifty. Judge for yourself:

At the time this article was written the set was already sold out but restocks are happening soon. For those interested in hopping in the second wave of the offer, you can submit your email right here. For $12, it's not a bad buy. Even better as a gag gift or for someone that is just wildly passionate about roast beef. We're not here to judge.

It's interesting to see the brand continue to dive deeper into the realm of gaming, much like Wendy's with its Twitch channel. Arby's, admittedly, has some of the best marketing when appealing to gamers, often crafting replicas from our favorite adventures using Arby's food and packaging. So really, when you think about it, D&D dice really isn't that big of a surprise...

