Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn't Put His Nintendo Switch Down

We've all been there: you have an engagement you already committed to, but you want to play one more level. One more game, one more match, one more chapter. It's a tale as old as time, and with Brendan Fraser making his highly anticipated comeback to acting, The Mummy hero managed to make us love him just a little bit more than we already did by being incredibly relatable with not being able to put his Nintendo Switch down.

YouTuber Scott Lawrence shared a video of the actor when they were trying to pull Fraser's attention from his Switch console stealthily. When preparing for a fan meet and greet, an adorably enthralled Fraser can be seen blissfully unaware of the eyes on him while he plays in a relatable moment of pure joy. It's wholesome, and it's Monday, so we're taking the smiles where we can get them. You can smile alongside us in the video at the top of the article!

For those curious, the video is from a GalaxyCon event that allows fans to chat with their favorite stars. Fraser's meet and greet was exceptional because he stepped out of the Hollywood scene for many years for personal reasons following a string of blockbuster hits like Bedazzled and, arguably most iconically, The Mummy. Now he's coming back to grace us with his wholesomeness in a new crime adventure called Killers of the Flower Moon, which you can learn more about here.

Personally, I'm excited to see the love Fraser has been getting online following his return. Seeing fans clamor to show him support is sweet, and seeing him get some much-needed "me too" with his Nintendo Switch is great. Now to see if we can get him into some Halo when Infinite arrives later this year ... we can only dream!

