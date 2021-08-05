This Xbox Series X Halo Infinite-Inspired Wireless Controller Looks Like A Needler And We Need-ler It

Bad puns aside, the latest controller creation from Pope Art looks like the perfect grab for any Halo fan. This Xbox Series X wireless controller is designed with the beloved weapon in mind and dons a familiar purple theme with a grey backdrop, translucent blue buttons, and the telltale pink-hued needles themselves.

The Halo Needler controller comes by the one and only Pope Art. Pope began his creative journey by crafting expertly designed controllers and console skins modeled after some of our favorite games. It didn't take long before his talent caught the eye of many in the games industry, leading to some impressive collaborations with some of the biggest names in the business. That includes the exclusive Claptrap-themed Borderlands 3-inspired Xbox Series X console design that the artist collaborated with Gearbox on. But we're not here to talk about Borderlands; let's dive into that Halo Needler love:

While not every design makes it to the storefront, this Halo controller is available to purchase! For those interested, this custom-designed "Pins and Needles" Xbox Series X controller is available to buy here for $149.99. This particular Needler tribute is expected to ship later this month.

Want even more Halo goodness? Check out our dedicated Halo Infinite hub here to learn more about the latest adventure starring Master Chief. You can also learn more about homicidal robots that like to teabag and how the recent flight test rekindled our love for the franchise, so that's fun!

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!