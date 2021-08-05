gamer culture

This Xbox Series X Halo Infinite-Inspired Wireless Controller Looks Like A Needler And We Need-ler It

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 05, 2021 at 11:05 AM

Bad puns aside, the latest controller creation from Pope Art looks like the perfect grab for any Halo fan. This Xbox Series X wireless controller is designed with the beloved weapon in mind and dons a familiar purple theme with a grey backdrop, translucent blue buttons, and the telltale pink-hued needles themselves. 

The Halo Needler controller comes by the one and only Pope Art. Pope began his creative journey by crafting expertly designed controllers and console skins modeled after some of our favorite games. It didn't take long before his talent caught the eye of many in the games industry, leading to some impressive collaborations with some of the biggest names in the business. That includes the exclusive Claptrap-themed Borderlands 3-inspired Xbox Series X console design that the artist collaborated with Gearbox on. But we're not here to talk about Borderlands; let's dive into that Halo Needler love: 

 

While not every design makes it to the storefront, this Halo controller is available to purchase! For those interested, this custom-designed "Pins and Needles" Xbox Series X controller is available to buy here for $149.99. This particular Needler tribute is expected to ship later this month. 

Want even more Halo goodness? Check out our dedicated Halo Infinite hub here to learn more about the latest adventure starring Master Chief. You can also learn more about homicidal robots that like to teabag and how the recent flight test rekindled our love for the franchise, so that's fun! 

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Halo Infinitecover

Halo Infinite

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
2021

Popular Content

News
The Wayward Realms Is A New Open-World RPG From Lead Elder Scrolls Devs

The Wayward Realms Is A New Open-World RPG From Lead Elder Scrolls Devs

Feature
Dragon Age 4 Theory: Solas, Red Lyrium, And Blight Ambitions

Dragon Age 4 Theory: Solas, Red Lyrium, And Blight Ambitions

gamer culture
Amazon&#039;s Lord Of The Rings TV Series Reveals First Look And Release Date

Amazon's Lord Of The Rings TV Series Reveals First Look And Release Date

News
Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Is Leaving The Company After Being Named In Activision Blizzard Lawsuit UPDATED

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Is Leaving The Company After Being Named In Activision Blizzard Lawsuit UPDATED

Feature
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Mostly) Sticks Its Landing On Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Mostly) Sticks Its Landing On Xbox Series X/S

feedback requested
Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

News
Former Blizzard Dev And Undead Labs Founder Calls For Gaming Industry To Unionize Following Activision Lawsuit

Former Blizzard Dev And Undead Labs Founder Calls For Gaming Industry To Unionize Following Activision Lawsuit

News
Back 4 Blood Beta Details | What&#039;s Included And When Are Launch Times

Back 4 Blood Beta Details | What's Included And When Are Launch Times

News
Xbox Game Pass Adding 10 New Games, Including Hades And Skate

Xbox Game Pass Adding 10 New Games, Including Hades And Skate

News
Street Fighter V’s Final New Character, Luke, Revealed With Akira And Oro Arriving Later This Month

Street Fighter V’s Final New Character, Luke, Revealed With Akira And Oro Arriving Later This Month