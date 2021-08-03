Have Master Chief Give You Directions With Halo Infinite Update For Navigation App 'Waze'

With the recent Halo Infinite Flight test, the next step of Master Chief's journey is on a lot of our minds. To celebrate all of the Halo Infinite talk, the navigation app called Waze is offering a special Halo-themed update for its service. Yes, that means you can get directions from Master Chief himself.

The Halo-themed update for Waze includes both Master Chief and the Banished War Chief Escharum as voice options. This is only for a limited time so if you're looking to take that Halo love to a new level, you're going to want to do so fast.

In addition to Chief and Escharum's voice commands, the ability to change your car's icon to a Spartan super-solider or alien war chief is also available, as well as different profile "moods" to either mainstay character. According to the official blog post revealing the new promotional package, "Join the UNSC and the legendary Master Chief to help humanity tackle every obstacle thrown at them — whether it’s an interstellar alliance or rush hour traffic. Spartan-117 has dismantled the Covenant, turned the tide against the Flood, and battled the Banished — with that kind of experience in your corner, the mission of successfully making that dinner date will be no problem. Of course, having an all-terrain terror like the Warthog doesn’t hurt either."

While this isn't the crossover we imagined happening, it's pretty on-point. I don't know about you, but I've been turned around a time or two in the Warthog, so Master Chief's guidance is very much a "yes, please" for people like me.

Regarding Halo Infinite itself, we don't have a set release date at this time, though it is expected to launch this holiday season. To learn more about what's going on in the realm of Halo Infinite, check out our dedicated game hub right here. We've got impressions, inside looks, and so much more.

