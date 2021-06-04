An 'Among Us' Chicken Nuggie Sold For Almost $100,000, Because What Is Life?

Food that is shaped like certain objects has always been a fascination in online markets. Toast with the face of Jesus on it, a Dorito that looks like the pope if you squint one eye and completely shut the other. It's a phenomenon, really. Very important stuff, truly. Adding to that pile of food that sold for exorbitant amounts of money is a chicken nuggie (nugget, I'm an adult) that looks like it came straight out of Among Us. This little fella sold for almost $100,000. I mean, we like a sus little astronaut jelly bean as much as the next person, but this is just getting ridiculous.

The seller that made bank off of processed chicken parts goes by Polizna, and they cashed in smartly when putting up a McDonald's nugget on eBay after noting its suspicious-looking design. Shaped like the little beans we know best from the whodunnit game, nearly 200 bidders competed to win this coveted prize of beauty and fame. However, only one could win, and that winner won a grand prize of being down 100,000 bucks.

Polizna

If you want to go on a harrowing adventure, we recommend checking out the full listing here. The bidding war was ... intense. The seller notes in their listing that this is a food product, which means it has an expected lifespan of 14 days before it goes bad. Because I'm sure someone tanked that much money to eat this and not preserve it in a museum where only the best art is held.

Polizna also notes that they found this unlikely Among Us tribute thanks to the recent BTS McDonald's combo meal promoting the famous K-Pop band. If you haven't tried out that combo yet, I can confidently say that the sauce is heckin' delicious. I can't guarantee you'll find a gold mine like this eBay seller, but at least you can have a tasty treat.

Long story short: the internet is wild, sus jelly beans are sus, and meme culture will continue to be as weird as it sounds. The perfect story to go into the weekend, really.