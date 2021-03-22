Pokémon And Destiny 2 Collide In Adorable Crossover Pikachu Fan Art

The Pokémon franchise has inspired some incredibly impressive fanart through the years, including crossovers that were mind-blowing (for better or worse). The latest mashup brings the Vanguard into the fray with this adorable crossover Destiny 2 Pokémon fanart.

Courtesy of the amazingly talented @LostThingy, the Destiny Vanguard has officially become cuter than ever before. Just look at that itty bitty Cayde-6 Pikachu slurpin' those noodles like he wasn't brutally murdered in cold blood. Happier times...

I think the Cayde adaptation is my personal favorite, but I never thought in my wildest dreams that I'd ever call Zavala "cute." Yet, here we are. That's the power of fanart.

With so much happening with Season of the Chosen in Destiny 2, especially concerning Zavala and his lingering grief over Cayde-6's death, the story surrounding Bungie's space shooter continues to get darker and darker. Pair that with the inevitable Crow reveal, and it looks like we're in for a rocky road soon.

While that tale continues on its course, the Pokémon puts a happier spin on the Destiny sequel. It also comes at the perfect time with all of the New Pokémon Snap talk recently, which is an incredibly wholesome follow up to the Snap adventure we loved back in 1999.

If you're a fan of Destiny, I highly recommend checking out this artist's other work. In the meantime, I will protect these little cuties with my life.

What do you think about this adorable Destiny 2 Pokémon crossover fanart? What other franchises should this artist Pika-fy next? Sound off with those hottest of hot pocket monster takes in the comment section below!