gamer culture

Marvel Showcases New Assembled Documentary, Now Streaming

by Matt Miller on Mar 12, 2021 at 02:36 PM

Marvel today shared a trailer for Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, and also premiered the episode on the Disney+ streaming service – so you can go watch it right now. Beyond this initial episode, Assembled is being billed as a broader series that focuses on both Marvel’s TV series, as well as its theatrical releases, so fans can expect to see a lot more from the series in the coming months and years – perhaps sooner than later.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has some major beats on the horizon, including the impending launch of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is set to premiere its first episode next week, on March 19. The nearness of that premiere to WandaVision’s conclusion strongly suggests that Marvel is looking to keep a steady flow of new content coming to fans, capitalizing on the way many have tuned in every week for a new peek at Wanda and Vision’s troubled suburban life. This new Assembled release drops exactly one week after the previous show concluded, and ahead of the next show’s beginning, acting as a bridge for enthusiasts hungry to learn more about the ever-growing fiction.

The new trailer suggests some interesting insights into the way Wandavision came into being, including the way some episodes included a live studio audience, as well as interviews with the cast about bringing their characters to life in a TV setting for the first time. As a show, WandaVision juggled a number of different tones and styles, hopping between American sitcoms of different decades, and also reflecting plenty of the more superhero action-style sequences that have defined the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to this point.

Are you following along, week to week, as Marvel experiments with episodic streaming TV releases? Did WandaVision make the case for you and convince you to watch the soon-to-release new show focused on Falcon and Winter Soldier?

Check out the trailer for the first episode of Assembled below.

 

On
On
Off
Off
Matt Miller
Matt Miller
Magazine Content Director
Matt Miller has been with Game Informer since 2004. He has a special interest in the evolution of game design, the tabletop hobby, and the crafting of interactive narrative.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
Mortal Kombat Movie Poster Offers First Look At Kabal

Mortal Kombat Movie Poster Offers First Look At Kabal

News
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build-A-Bear Line Announced

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build-A-Bear Line Announced

Feature
Ranking Every Game In The Super Mario Series

Ranking Every Game In The Super Mario Series

News
More Bethesda Games Are Being Added To Xbox Game Pass Later This Week

More Bethesda Games Are Being Added To Xbox Game Pass Later This Week

opinion
Dragon Age 2 Was A Phenomenal Game Buried Beneath Repetition And A Rushed Timeline

Dragon Age 2 Was A Phenomenal Game Buried Beneath Repetition And A Rushed Timeline

gamer culture
Dragon Age Inquisition&#039;s Skyhold Entirely Recreated In The Sims 4, Room By Room

Dragon Age Inquisition's Skyhold Entirely Recreated In The Sims 4, Room By Room

review
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Review – Precision Platforming

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Review – Precision Platforming

Preview
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder&#039;s Revenge Rises Out Of The Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Rises Out Of The Ooze

opinion
I Hate Bungie For Making Me Love The Crow In Destiny 2: Season Of The Chosen

I Hate Bungie For Making Me Love The Crow In Destiny 2: Season Of The Chosen

Feature
Cover Reveal – Deathloop

Cover Reveal – Deathloop