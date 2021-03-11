gamer culture

"Enkindle This" With Mass Effect Blasto Plush, Equipped With Itty Bitty Carnifex Pistols

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 11, 2021 at 04:00 PM

With the Mass Effect Legendary Edition on the horizon, I finally have the excuse to talk about one of my favorite franchises as much as I want. Because of that, I have no shame in sharing the latest plush available from Gaming Heads, a plush that will have Mass Effect fans cutely yelling "Enkindle this!"

Blasto, in the world of Mass Effect, is a fictional character that is in a plethora of in-game films throughout the franchise. Blasto was also the "first Hanar Spectre" and played a hilarious role in the third game's Citadel DLC. Is he the universe's best actor? Nah, not even close, but gosh darnit he is the best in our hearts.

Now you can cuddle with the action hero to your heart's content, because Gaming Heads is offering an adorable Blasto plush. Even better? He's got the cutest wittle, itty bitty carnifex pistols in his posable tentacles. What more could you want? 

Don't answer that...

You can see this cute little Mass Effect collectible in action with the video below: 

This huggable little Blasto is available now and comes in at 12 inches tall, 10 inches long, and weighs only half a pound! The weight of stardom is a lot, but not enough to hit a one-pounder. 

For those interested, the Mass Effect Blasto plush is available right here for $29.99! 

Thoughts on the adorable little Blasto plush from the Mass Effect series? Have you checked out the rest of this company's Mass Effect line yet (you definitely should)? Sound off with those N7-inspired hot takes in the comment section below! You can also catch up on all of the latest and greatest news about the Mass Effect Legendary Edition with our game hub here

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

